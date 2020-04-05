According to Pennsylvania Department of Health figures released Sunday, COVID-19 deaths across the state now number 150, with Fayette County still having the only death among Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
There are 27 positive cases in Fayette County – four more than reported Saturday, with 12 in Greene County (no change from Saturday), 50 in Washington County (four more than Saturday) and 147 in Westmoreland County (12 more than Saturday).
There have been 11,510 positive cases statewide, up 1,493 from Saturday, with 66,261 negatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.