The state Department of Health reported a 756-case rise in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with state totals hitting 4,843 across 60 counties.
The number of those who have died from the virus rose by 14, bringing the statewide total to 63.
All of the local counties saw an uptick in the number of positive cases: Fayette from 11 to 14; Greene from seven to nine; Washington from 26 to 33; Westmoreland from 55 to 61 and Allegheny from 290 to 325. No virus-related deaths have been reported in Fayette, Greene, Washington or Westmoreland counties, though two deaths have been reported in Allegheny.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that President Donald Trump approved his request for a major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania.
The declaration allows state, county and municipal governments, along with eligible nonprofit agencies, to receive reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible expenses related to the outbreak. Wolf said those expenses can include overtime payments, materials and equipment purchases.
The declaration also increases federal aid by way of materials and supplies to support local response efforts.
Also on Tuesday, Wolf extended stay-at-home orders to an additional seven counties, bringing 33 counties under the order.
Locally, Somerset County was added to a list that already included Westmoreland, Washington and Allegheny counties. Somerset has two cases of COVID-19, but is abutted by Westmoreland County, which saw its cases jump from 16 on March 24 to 61 on Tuesday.
Fayette and Greene counties are not subject to the order.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will speak during her daily briefing at 2 p.m. The briefing can be live streamed at: governor.pa.gov/live/; facebook.com/pennsylvaniadepartmentofhealth/ or pacast.com/live/doh
For additional information on COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.