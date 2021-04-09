OHIOPYLE -- Crews were still working Friday morning to contain a forest fire that spread through parts of Ohiopyle State Park, although park officials said that most of it had been contained by noon.
Park officials said that 80% of the fire in the Victoria Flats area had been contained as of about 11 a.m. Friday, and crews were working to extinguish the remaining areas, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.
The fire was reported about 5 p.m. and burned roughly 200 acres of land, according to published reports. No buildings or structures are believed to be damaged. The state Bureau of Forestry and at least eight local volunteer fire departments responded to help park staff battle the blaze, according to the Facebook post.
Look for more details in tomorrow’s Herald-Standard.
