Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of our carriers, the Herald-Standard’s Sunday edition, typically distributed on Saturday, will be printed and delivered later than normal. We anticipate delivery to subscribers, racks and businesses on Sunday morning.
Delivery of Herald-Standard Sunday edition to be delayed
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- More than 20k customers in Washington County lose power in winter storm
- Report: Energy efficiency, air quality improvements needed in Greene County buildings
- Rep. Matthew Dowling back in office following vehicle accident in October
- Woman ordered to stand trial for homicide in Waynesburg man’s death
- Repairs to fix Route 51 bridge beam in Rostraver Township to begin Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.