The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has negotiated a consent order and agreement with Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.
The agreement requires Rostraver Township-based landfill to pay a $24,000 civil penalty and take several corrective actions.
Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill had a private service agreement with the Belle Vernon Municipal Authority to treat the landfill’s leachate at the authority’s wastewater treatment plant from 1994 to May 2019, when the authority terminated it, reporting that the landfill had been exceeding its limit of 50,000 gallons of leachate to be accepted daily.
Days later, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower and Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone obtained a temporary injunction from the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas to immediately stop leachate from being discharged into the Monongahela River.
The landfill has been transporting its leachate via tanker truck to other treatment facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio since then, according to the DEP.
The DEP said the agreement requires the landfill to minimize leachate generation by reducing the working face of the active uncovered area where precipitation permeates through the landfill waste, submit a permit modification application to authorize trucking of leachate on a temporary basis while the landfill pursues DEP approval to install equipment to treat and evaporate leachate, and submit documentation to DEP of agreements and authorizations for the treatment facilities currently accepting its leachate along with notification if those facilities should change prior to DEP approving a modified leachate management plan.
Neither Belle Vernon Municipal Authority nor Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill could be immediately reached for comment.
