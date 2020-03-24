The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania grew to 851 Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
That marks an increase of 207 cases from Monday. Seven people, including two in Allegheny County, have died, according to state officials.
According to the DOH, a second case was detected in Fayette County.
There were seven new cases reported in Westmoreland County, bringing the county’s total to 11. Washington County has nine cases, up from seven on Monday.
There was also one case detected in Somerset County.
No cases have been reported in Greene County.
The person who died in Allegheny County was an adult who had not been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the county’s health department.
County officials noted they have 58 active cases of the virus, an increase of 10 cases since Monday. Six of those people are hospitalized.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
COVID-19 has been detected in 40 of the state’s 67 counties.
