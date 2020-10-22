A pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries when he hit the trailer of a disabled semi on Route 119 southbound Thursday afternoon.
The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater. The driver was flown to a trauma center by medical helicopter following the crash between Arch Bridge Road/Woodvale Street and Ranch Road at about 3:45 p.m.
Three others, including a child, were involved in the crash and not seriously injured, Broadwater said.
The names of those involved were not immediately released.
Route 119 was closed in both directions between the two intersections for about an hour. One northbound lane was reopened at about 5 p.m. and the road was reopened in both directions at about 6 p.m.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Fayette EMS and several volunteer fire companies assisted at the scene.
