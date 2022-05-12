An East Millsboro man died Thursday morning after the Ford Ranger he was driving hit a concrete wall and stairs leading to a Redstone Township home.
State police identified the driver as William J. Vernon, 26.
Police said Vernon had just left the scene of a previous single-vehicle crash and was traveling east on Academy Road. He drove across Route 166 and onto Stone Church Road, where officials said he lost control of his SUV and hit a wall on the left side of the road. That prompted the SUV to veer off the road and hit the wall and stairs leading to a home just before 4 a.m., police said.
Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene.
