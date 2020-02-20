A family of four was left homeless when a fire broke out in their house early Thursday morning in Henry Clay Township, officials said.
Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at their Sickle Ridge Road house just before 3 a.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Marksleysburg-Henry Clay Volunteer Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, along with a slew of assisting departments.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
