A family of four was left homeless when a fire broke out in their house early Thursday morning in Henry Clay Township, officials said.
Among the firefighters was the father of the homeowner, Brandin Swaney, who escaped his Sickle Ridge Road house with his pregnant wife, Vanessa, 2-year-old son, Ezra, and 4-year-old daughter, Lilyona, just before 3 a.m.
The fire started in the chimney and rapidly spread to the wall and roof, causing a total loss to the house, said Markleysburg-Henry Clay Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Greg Morrison.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family. A state police fire marshal will determine the official cause of the blaze. It did not appear to be suspicious in nature, Morrison said.
A GoFundMe was started to support the family, which had raised about $1,700 of its $10,000 goal within about five hours.
Brandin Swaney works at the Federal Correctional Institution at Hazelton in Prescott, West Virginia and serves in the Air Force with the 911th Airlift Wing, according to the fundraiser page. Clothes are also being accepted for the family.
Markleysburg-Henry Clay fire department was assisted on the scene by Farmington, Ohiopyle, Addison, Confluence and Friendsville, Maryland fire departments and Fayette EMS.
(0) comments
