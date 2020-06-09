One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 40 bypass near the Morgantown Road exit in South Union Township, Fayette County.
A car crossed from the westbound traffic lanes through a large grassy median and into an eastbound lane of traffic, where the crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m., according to state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash, and what caused the driver to cross into the opposing lanes of traffic. A state police accident reconstruction unit is on the scene, along with deputies from the Fayette County Coroner's Office and fire departments.
The name of the deceased person has not been released. It was not immediately clear whether the driver in the second vehicle was injured. Neither driver had passengers.
The eastbound lanes were shut down for about three hours, and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane. State Route 40 was reopened in both directions at about 2:30 p.m.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
