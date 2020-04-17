An additional 1,706 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported overnight in Pennsylvania, and an additional 48 deaths, bringing the state's case total to 29,441 and the death toll to 756 on Friday.
Fayette County saw an increase of six cases, bringing the total number to 66. Two additional cases were reported in Washington County for a total of 75 cases, and Westmoreland County's cases rose by nine to 249. Greene County remained at 24 cases. Allegheny County's case number grew from 925 to 947, according to the state Department of Health.
No overnight deaths were reported in Fayette, Greene, Washington or Westmoreland counties. An additional five deaths were reported in Allegheny County, bringing the death toll to 43.
Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said the increase in cases is no longer exponential, but Pennsylvanians must remain vigilant.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” she said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a media-only briefing today at 1:30 p.m.
For more information on COVID-19, including county-specific data, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.