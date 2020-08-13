Fayette County government and county prison officials were among 30 indicted by a grand jury after the discovery of alleged corruption and a drug ring, county District Attorney Rich Bower announced Thursday.
The seven-month investigation, dubbed "Operation Clean Sweep," was conducted by the Fayette County district attorney's office, the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Uniontown City Police and Connellsville Police, with the support and assistance of other law enforcement and government organizations, including the Fayette County Commissioners. Many of the charges are related to contraband in the Fayette County Prison and drug dealing inside and outside of the prison.
Bower requested an investigating grand jury for criminal activity within the county in December, following allegations reported to the office in November. President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. signed an order approving the grand jury in January, and 300 residents were first called to appear Feb. 24.
"When we started this, we had no idea how deep the corruption was that we were going to find," Bower said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Among those charged are former Fayette County Prison Deputy Warden Michael Zavada, four former corrections officers, Cordavan Bussey, Riley Platt, Angela Powell and Scott Bush, former assistant to the court administrator Tammy Cable and former law clerk Ryan Marshall.
Captain Leo Hannon, head of the Western Organized Crime Unit of the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, lauded those involved with the investigation, and the officials who reported alleged corruption to law enforcement.
"You just heard announced by Attorney Bower allegations of significant egregious misconduct perpetrated by individuals, some of whom held positions of significant power over others. You heard of acts of corruption – corruption that can corrode away trust in our public officials, corruption that can cause good people to feel cynicism toward a system put in place to protect and, indeed, to serve our society," Hannon said. "But you also heard of relentless pursuit by representatives of that same system – attorneys, detectives, police officers and troopers – whose insatiable thirst for justice drove them to honestly, objectively and tirelessly wade through mountains of potential evidence, and through good police work, present that evidence to a patient and equally honest and diligent grand jury."
Hannon and Bower said the investigation would not have been possible without officials within the system bringing light to the allegations.
"The individuals you see represented here today individually are strong, and joined, we can accomplish anything," Hannon said.
Bower said their work is far from over.
"We never knew the depth to which the drug activity was going on in the prison, and then we never knew that we had court personnel violating the trust of individuals that they worked with, but this is a deep-seated problem, and, very bluntly, corruption has gone on here, has gone unchecked for many years," Bower said.
An investigation by Connellsville Police Department will later be presented to the grand jury, he said, and a total of 30 additional cases are forthcoming. The grand jury investigation also led to two federal cases under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
