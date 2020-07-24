The Fayette County Prison Board has instituted new policies and regulations this week following three officers and two inmates testing positive for COVID-19.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said during a press conference on Friday that the three officers are at home along with nine other prison employees that have shown symptoms of the virus, but are currently awaiting results.
Bower said the Fayette County Prison Board was informed of the situation on Tuesday afternoon and then held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning to review the situation and to implement policies.
Those policies include, but not limited to, visitation and public admittance to the prison is immediately suspended, teleconferencing and telemedicine with inmates will be permitted, inmate movement between ranges at the jail will be limited to security or medical reasons, new inmates will be quarantined in Range D of the prison for 14 days before moving to the general population, transportation of inmates to county courts will be suspended for 20 days and Fayette County has cancelled criminal court for the month of August.
Bower added that two decontamination units purchased in March had arrived earlier this week, and one is being used to clean and sanitize the prison while the other will be used to sanitize county vehicles and vehicles for first responders.
Bower, who was joined by Fayette County Commissioners Scott Dunn in person and Commissioner Vincent Vicites by remote, said additional sanitization for all county buildings has been ordered.
