The number of local coronavirus cases continues to slowly rise, with Fayette County logging seven new cases since Saturday.
The increase brings the county to 57 COVD-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Greene County’s count has remained stagnant since Saturday's report, with 23 cases. Washington County stands at 69, a one-case increase from Sunday, while Westmoreland County now has 228 cases, up five from Sunday's DOH report.
Allegheny County’s count grew from the 857 cases reported Sunday to 876 cases.
Statewide, 1,366 cases were reported overnight, bringing the number of cases to 24,199. Seventeen additional deaths reported Monday are among the 524 deaths that have occurred across Pennsylvania.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a COVID-19 update during a 2 p.m. briefing. The live stream can be accessed at:
For more information, including county health data, visit health.pa.gov.
