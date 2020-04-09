Fayette County saw its largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Ten new cases were reported by the state Department of Health, bringing Fayette’s total to 45. The county’s first case was reported March 22.
The DOH reported there are now 18,228 cases in the state – a rise of 1,989 from Wednesday. Twenty-nine additional deaths were reported.
Among the 338 virus-related deaths in the state are one each in Fayette and Westmoreland counties and 12 in Allegheny County.
Greene County saw a rise in cases from 17 to 21; Washington County from 59 to 63; Westmoreland County from 183 to 190 and Allegheny County from 720 to 759.
The highest number of cases and deaths in the state has been in Philadelphia, where 5,029 cases have been reported and 86 people have died.
For more information on COVID-19, including information on county data and hospital resources, visit health.pa.gov.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a live streaming update today at 2:30 p.m. The briefing can be accessed at any of the following addresses:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.