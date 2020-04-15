Fayette County did not see an increase in its number of COVID-19 cases in state health data reported Wednesday.
The county’s count stood at 58, the same number reported Tuesday.
For the fifth consecutive day, Greene County’s number of cases held steady at 23, according to state Department of Health data.
Other area counties saw modest increases in their numbers: Washington from 70 to 71; Westmoreland from 231 to 237 and Allegheny from 893 to 904.
State health officials reported 63 additional COVID-19 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.
They are among the 647 people who have succumbed to the virus since the first death was reported last month.
While the DOH reported 11 deaths in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday, Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha reported that there are 18 virus-related fatalities in the county. Bacha is providing real-time updates of those who died on the county coroner’s webpage.
Of those who died, nine are men and nine are women. The average age of those who have died in Westmoreland is 82, Bacha reported at noon.
There were two additional deaths reported in Allegheny County, where 26 have died.
Statewide, the number of new cases reported continued to decrease, with 1,145 cases reported.
The state’s total number of positive cases is 26,490, according to the DOH.
For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual briefing today at 2:30 p.m. The briefing can be accessed at:
