Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.