The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania grew by 948, the first time a less than four-digit increase has been reported since April 1.
Fayette, Greene and Washington counties each had a one-case increase, bringing their totals to 67, 25 and 83 cases respectively.
Westmoreland County’s cases grew by two to 286.
While the state Department of Health reported 16 deaths in Westmoreland, county Coroner Kenneth Bacha, who is reporting real-time updates, said there were 24 deaths as of Monday at 6 a.m. Eleven are women, and 13 are men, he reported.
Allegheny County’s number of deaths rose by five to 55, and the case count increased from 1,035 to 1,042.
The total number of cases in the state stands at 33,232. The number of deaths in the state totals 1,204, including 92 more reported overnight.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will participate in an online briefing at 12:30 p.m. today.
The virtual press conference can be accessed at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.