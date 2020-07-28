The state Department of Health reported Fayette County’s largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases – 22 – since the virus was first identified here on March 22.
On Tuesday, the DOH listed 336 confirmed or probable cases in the county. Twelve of the total cases are listed as probable.
Neighboring counties also saw an uptick in cases, although all but Allegheny reported fewer new cases than Fayette.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Levine is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the virus and universal testing at nursing homes across the state. In June, she ordered nursing homes across the state to complete and report universal testing for COVID-19 at least once by last Friday.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 336 cases (+22); 8,266 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 100 cases (+1); 2,564 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 699 cases (+18); 14,096 negative tests; 10 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,327 cases (+14); 27,801 negative tests; 44 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 7,593 cases (+119); 103,350 negative tests; 223 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 109,384 cases (+1,120); 1,059,776 negative tests; 7,146 deaths (+24)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: five facilities; nine cases in residents; eight in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 21 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 20 facilities; 160 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 29 deaths
Allegheny County: 81 facilities; 754 cases in residents; 246 in employees; 169 deaths
Pennsylvania: 835 facilities; 19,225 cases in residents; 3,868 in employees; 4,857 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
