Ready for that haircut?
Fayette County will be among 16 counties to move into the green phase of reopening on June 5, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Also on the list: Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Somerset and Allegheny counties.
The transition will happen two weeks after the counties moved into the intermediate yellow phase of reopening.
Seventeen other counties entered the green phase today, as the state announced 693 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported daily since May 11, and local case increases have been negligible.
Earlier this week, state officials issued guidance for businesses that will reopen in green counties. Salons are required to operate by appointment only, and officials have asked gyms and spas to do the same.
The green-phase order also bans gatherings of more than 250 people, including concerts, festivals, fairs, sporting events or theater performances.
Places of worship are excluded from gathering limitations, but officials have asked that those institutions enforce social distancing and implement other mitigation efforts.
Under the green order, prisons and hospitals may again allow visitation, but nursing home visitations are still barred.
Restaurants and bars, too, will be allowed to offer dine-in services – both indoor and outdoor.
Among guidance for dine-in services: bar seating 6 feet apart and a maximum of four customers with a common relationship sitting together at the bar.
Face masks must be work while entering, exiting or walking through a restaurant or bar, but may be removed once seated, and parties must be seated 6 feet apart.
