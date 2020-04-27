Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pennsylvania on Monday.
The 885 new cases reported are the smallest increase since March 31, when 756 new cases were reported.
While the number is a welcome reduction, state health officials have said in the past that there is often a lag in reporting numbers over the weekend.
The new cases reported by the state Department of Health brings the state’s total to 42,050.
The DOH’s report noted 47 additional deaths reported as of midnight. Officials said 1,597 have died from the virus.
Locally, Fayette County’s number of cases remained at 79 for the third day, and for the eight day, 25 positive cases were reported in Greene County.
Other area counties saw additional cases reported between DOH updates on Sunday and Monday: Washington County from 101 to 107; Westmoreland County from 374 to 377 and Allegheny County from 1,211 to 1,224.
While the DOH reported 19 deaths in Westmoreland, Coroner Kenneth Bacha reported 30 as of 5 a.m. Monday.
Bacha has continued to release a real time count of COVID-19 deaths on his county website. He said 14 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 61 to 109, have died.
Allegheny County’s number of deaths rose from 73 to 79.
While no additional deaths were reported in Fayette County, four residents have died from COVID-19, according to the DOH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.