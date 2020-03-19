The first two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Westmoreland County, state health officials said.
They were among the 52 new cases confirmed overnight, according to the state Department of Health. A third case was also confirmed in Washington County, according to the noon update.
Fayette and Greene counties continue to have no confirmed positive tests.
The DOH reported a total of 185 positive test results, and 1,608 negative results.
There were 16 cases confirmed by the DOH in Allegheny County, though that county’s department of health reported 18 cases based on testing being done there.
One person in Pennsylvania, a resident of Northampton County, died as a result of the virus on Wednesday.
In an address posted on the county’s website, Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes urged people to heed the advice of the DOH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help stop the spread of the virus -- including frequent hand washing and social distancing.
“At no other time in history have our actions of our health citizens so affected the well-being of our most susceptible. The virus is highly contagious and can wreak havoc on the respiratory systems of our senior citizens and those with preexisting conditions,” Kertes said. “This means that even if somebody is not exhibiting any symptoms, they can easily transmit the illness to someone whose body is not easily able to fight the virus.”
He also urged people to find ways to support local businesses that are struggling and to practice kindness to one another.
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases is available at https://www.health.pa.gov.
