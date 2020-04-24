A fourth Fayette County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
It was among 71 additional virus-related deaths reported Friday. There have been 1,492 confirmed deaths statewide.
Fayette County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by four to 75, according to DOH data.
While many have honed in on the case number data necessary to be considered for reopening on May 8, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said there are other factors that will be considered, too.
The state has said for a region to reopen, it would need to have “less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days”
“That metric is just one piece of the puzzle,” Levine said Friday.
She said the stability of a region’s hospital system, the availability of testing and the availability of contact tracing will also be considered.
For the fifth straight day, Greene County remained at 25 cases. The county’s number of cases has remained fairly stagnant, with only two new cases reported since April 11.
Other area counties saw a rise in case numbers, Washington from 92 to 96; Westmoreland from 307 to 317 and Allegheny from 1,149 to 1,177.
Statewide, 1,599 more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s total to 38,652.
In response to a question about a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall, Gov. Tom Wolf said that is a “big concern.”
“One of the things we don't know is how big that wave is going to be, but we do know that it's going to be determined in part by how we behave,” Wolf said.
Continuing to wear masks, avoid unnecessary trips and vigilant hand washing will help, should that second wave come, he said.
“As you get into flu season, I think we can all expect and anticipate that we're going to have new problems – we just don't know how many problems,” Wolf said. “We do know that if we all practice responsible behavior in the intervening time, however long that intervening time is, the resurgence in the fall is not going to be as great.”
During Friday's virtual briefing, Wolf also acknowledged that the limitations state residents are under, coupled with unemployment, are causing “toxic” stress and anxiety for many.
While unemployment compensation is coming, he said, not having the money now isn’t paying the bills or feeding families.
He referred those in need of food to www.feedingpa.org or www.hungerfreepa.org.
“They're the hubs of information for where people can get assistance locally, and in their communities,” Wolf said.
He said the state Utility Commission also has resources for those struggling to pay bills, and the United Way’s 211 system also offers resources.
“Many of our typical ways of dealing with anxiety have been eliminated,” Wolf said, citing trips to the gym, or visits with family and friends.
“We need to look for new ways to combat anxiety, like going for a midday walk or setting up a virtual happy hour with coworkers. And most of all, we need to reach out to one another and talk about our negative feelings. It helps to know that you're not the only one feeling isolated, or exhausted, so let me be the first to assure you, you're not.”
For additional information on the coronavirus, visits health.pa.gov.
