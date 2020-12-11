Fire destroyed a family's home in Georges Township on Friday, killing the owners' puppy.
Melissa and Daniel Davis, who live at the 266 Miller Road home, were not home when the fire started.
Fairchance Fire Chief Ray Eicher said the fire was called in at 12:10 p.m. by a man who was passing by the house and saw the flames at the home.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Melissa Davis said she was at work and her husband was at his cousin’s house when they were told about the fire. By the time they returned, there was hardly anything left to the house.
“We lost everything; our family dog that we just bought, all of our Christmas stuff is gone, and my Dad’s pictures,” Melissa Davis said. “I don’t have anything anymore.”
Melissa Davis said it has been almost exactly 20 years since her brother and sister perished in a house fire, making this incident a tragic remembrance.
