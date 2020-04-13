A 30-year-old German Township woman was reported missing after she walked away from a home toward Bufflington at about 1 p.m. Friday night.
Karissa Nicola was last seen walking away from 16 East Main Street in New Salem, and expected to arrive at an address 1 1/2 miles away. State police said she never arrived. Police were called to 543 Summit Street at 10 p.m. Saturday to investigate the report.
Nicola has strawberry blonde hair, multiple tattoos on her body with nose and ear piercings. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds.
