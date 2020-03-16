Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown during a virtual press conference Monday.
The shutdown takes effect at midnight and will last for two weeks. All non-essential stores will be closed, as well bars and restaurants, except for takeout. Facilities and programs for seniors during the day will also be closed.
Municipal services like trash collection, as well as grocery stores, drug stores and medical facilities will remain open.
“This isn’t a decision I take lightly at all,” Wolf said. “We need to eliminate as many physical contacts as we can to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.”
He acknowledged the next weeks will be “challenging,” but said it wasn’t a reason to be fearful or panic.
“We need to take this disease seriously. Please, stay home,” he said. “The fewer contacts you make the less likely you are to get the disease and the fewer people you can spread it to.”
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin closed its doors at noon, in advance of the announcement.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest of our guests, employees and for the protection of the community. We apologize for the abrupt notice and any inconvenience,” the casino wrote on its Facebook page.
The post was made around the time the casino’s closure started.
Washington County officials had announced at an earlier press conference Monday that The Meadows also expected to temporarily close its doors as well. The Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh voluntarily closed over the weekend.
