Greene County commissioners signed a declaration of disaster emergency Monday.
While there are no cases of COVID-19 in the county, the commissioners said they were doing so “out of an abundance of caution and continued preparation in response to the … pandemic.”
The release from county officials indicated that emergency services would continue to respond to calls, but 911 dispatchers would ask additional questions to prepare responders for the possibility of exposure.
County agencies will continue to see walk-in visitors, but officials have encouraged conducting as much business as possible via the telephone or email.
The county’s website will continue to be updated with the most recent information, officials said.
