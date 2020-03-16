The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has indefinitely canceled all public Masses, effective Wednesday, March 18.
“This is a seriously contagious illness. We have trust that God will see us through but we must do our part to not overwhelm our hospital systems. We have a responsibility to our neighbors. These actions help us to be proactive in stopping the spread of the disease,” Bishop Edward C. Malesic said Monday.
The diocese serves those in several counties, including Fayette and Westmoreland.
Where it is possible, churches will remain open for private prayer, the diocese noted.
Fish fries, bake sales, faith formation classes, Stations of the Cross, Chaplet of Divine Mercy, morning/evening prayer and rosary gatherings are all also suspended.
The diocese asked those who are coming to church for baptisms, funerals or weddings to scale back attendance to immediate family only.
In an effort to keep Catholics connected to their faith, diocesan officials said Mass would be streamed Sundays at 9 a.m. on the diocese’s website and on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Home prayer services and pray-along rosary recitation videos will also be made available starting this weekend.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it would indefinitely cancel all Masses on Sunday. That diocese serves several counties, including Washington and Greene.
