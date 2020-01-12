High winds overnight Sunday felled trees throughout Fayette County, according to Fayette County 911, which reported a comparatively high number of trees down in Wharton Township. Other municipalities Fayette 911 received calls for trees down from included Dunbar, Connellsville, German and Saltlick townships.
Just over half of FirstEnergy customers (678 out of 1,351) in Springhill Township were affected due to severe weather as of 10:30 Sunday morning, according to FirstEnergy, although Fayette 911 did not report receiving calls from Springhill Township. No other municipality in Fayette County had a percentage of FirstEnergy customers in double digits as of 10:30 Sunday morning. Nicholson Township and Smithfield had the second and third-highest percentages of affected FirstEnergy customers due to severe weather as of Sunday morning, according to FirstEnergy.
By 3:30 p.m. Sunday, though, there were fewer than five affected FirstEnergy customers in Springhill Township.
The downed trees fell into roadways and did not cause significant additional damage, according to Fayette 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.