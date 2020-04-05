According to Pennsylvania Department of Health figures released Sunday, COVID-19 deaths across the state now number 150, with Fayette County still having the only death among Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
There are 27 positive cases in Fayette County – four more than reported Saturday, with 12 in Greene County (no change from Saturday), 50 in Washington County (four more than Saturday) and 147 in Westmoreland County (12 more than Saturday).
There have been 11,510 positive cases statewide, up 1,493 from Saturday, with 66,261 negatives.
A nurse at Highlands Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital Director of Development Vicki Meier, who said that the hospital has implemented stricter COVID-19 protocols as a result.
The employee was tested Wednesday when she became symptomatic, and the hospital was made aware of the test results Saturday, according to Meier. The last day the employee worked was Tuesday, Meier said.
Anyone that was in contact with the nurse has been notified and all staff are required to wear a procedure mask after they enter the hospital, enter the main door from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and have their temperature assessed before entering the premises, Meier said.
Meier said that the hospital will continue to follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health (DOH).
Fayette County had 20.7 cases per 100,000 people Sunday, lower than Allegheny (49.7), Westmoreland (41.9), Greene (32.9) and Washington (24.1).
Fayette County falls right in the middle among all counties in cases per 100,000 people – 34th out of 67 counties, with the highest such rate of cases in Monroe County (311.5 cases per 100,000 people).
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Sunday signed an order effective Monday providing direction for maintaining and cleaning buildings for businesses authorized to maintain in-person operations under her and the governor’s life-sustaining business orders announced March 19.
Per the order, owners of buildings at least 50,000 square feet used for commercial, industrial or other enterprises where businesses are authorized to maintain in-person operations, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities, commercial offices, grocery stores and residential buildings with at least 50 units, must clean and disinfect high-touch areas routinely in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic issued guidelines Saturday stating that all parish churches and public chapels are to be closed until further notice except in certain cases, with baptisms and weddings to be delayed if possible and including no more than 10 people present if they do take place.
Gov. Tom Wolf has exempted religious institutions from Pennsylvania’s statewide stay-at-home order, but updated guidance notes that religious leaders should find alternatives to in-person gatherings with Passover and Easter approaching.
