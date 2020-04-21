One inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Luzerne Township has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Department of Corrections, which updates cases in the state prison system, reported the positive case late Monday afternoon.
Three employees at the Fayette County facility were reported as testing positive earlier this month.
No positive cases in inmates or staff have been reported at SCI-Greene in Waynesburg, Greene County.
The DOC has established a program to release 1,500 to 1,800 inmates from state facilities.
The program targets inmates who are vulnerable to COVID-19 and inmates who are incarcerated for nonviolent offenses.
Inmates at high risk for complications because of underlying health issues or who are 65 or older will be considered for the program if they are within 12 months of their release date.
Nonviolent inmates will be considered if they are within nine months of their release date.
Since April 14, 192 inmates have been released, according to the DOC.
