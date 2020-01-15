Two people were killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle accident on Redstone Way in Redstone Township Wednesday morning, officials said.
State police said one of the injured people was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia and the other was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known. Police did not release the name of the deceased victims Wednesday afternoon because the next of kin had not yet been notified.
The crash occurred between Colvin and Grindstone roads at about 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
State police said the vehicle was speeding. No environmental factors contributed to the crash.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours while state police conducted an investigation. The road reopened at about 8 a.m.
State police Belle Vernon were assisted on the scene by Republic, Grindstone, South Brownsville, North Brownsville and Smock fire departments, Fayette EMS, Brownsville EMS and the Fayette County Coroner's Office, according to the Fayette County 911 supervisor.
This was the second fatal crash in Fayette County in two days. Just before 8 a.m. Monday morning, 66-year-old Arnold Savage of Farmington was killed when his SUV crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township and hit a tractor trailer.
