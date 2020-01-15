Two people were killed and another two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident on Route 40 (Redstone Way) in Redstone Township Wednesday morning, officials said.
The crash occurred between Colvin and Grindstone roads at about 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours while state police conducted an investigation. The road reopened at about 8 a.m.
State police Belle Vernon were assisted on the scene by Republic, Grindstone, South Brownsville, North Brownsville and Smock fire departments, Fayette EMS, Brownsville EMS and the Fayette County Coroner's Office, according to the Fayette County 911 supervisor.
This was the second fatal crash to happen on Route 40 in Fayette County in two days. Just before 8 a.m. Monday morning, 66-year-old Arnold Savage of Farmington was killed when his SUV crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township and hit a tractor trailer.
