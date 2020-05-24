One man is dead and another is in custody after a daylight shooting in the Long John Silver's parking lot in South Union Township Sunday.
State police are on the scene investigating the homicide, which occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the fast food restaurant along Morgantown Street. Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said one person was taken in for questioning, referring to him as a "possible actor."
The restaurant was open at the time of the shooting, but Bower said he did not know how many people were inside Long John Silver's or in the parking lot. He said both the victim and suspect are Fayette County residents. He did not say the age of either man, and he would not say whether either worked at the restaurant.
A state police forensics unit was also on the scene investigating, along with the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
