A Masontown man suffered minor injuries after reportedly lighting a cigarette while on home oxygen, officials said.
The man, who is around age 70, suffered facial injuries when the oxygen tank began smoking at about 2:30 p.m. and caused a flash over, or an electrical circuit that causes intense heat. He was treated on the scene and taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS. The fire was quickly extinguished before officials arrived, according to Masontown Police Chief R. Scott Miller.
Fayette EMS and local volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene at 5 1/2 South Main Street, above Betty Mae's Bakery, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
