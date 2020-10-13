A McKeesport man was killed when a suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle in Uniontown Saturday afternoon. Police are working to identify a suspect.
The victim, William Loc Brown, 27, was shot multiple times, suffering several gunshot wounds to vital parts of his body, said Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik. He was a passenger in the vehicle which stopped in the 60 Block of Evans Street. Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired, and were later notified a gunshot victim was taken to Uniontown Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle told police a stocky black male with a little bit of facial hair approached the passenger side of the vehicle and brandished a gun after a brief conversation, firing multiple shots into the car. The driver took Brown to Uniontown Hospital. Brown was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia where he died later that evening, police said.
"Right now, we don't have a lot of information to go on, but we have a little bit from the driver, and we're following up on some other leads that are trickling in," Kolencik said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
