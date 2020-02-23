Medevac transport was called for a man involved in a motorcycle accident on Ohiopyle Road near Cucumber Falls Sunday afternoon, according to Fayette County 911.
The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly after 4:30, and Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette EMS and state police responded, according to Fayette County 911.
The man’s condition was not immediately available Sunday evening.
