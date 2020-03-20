The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Friday 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 268. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, according to an announcement from the Department of Health.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
In Allegheny County, 28 positive tests have been reported. Other nearby counties with reported cases include Beaver, with three; Washington, with three; and Westmoreland, with four. No positive tests have yet been reported in Fayette or Greene counties.
One death from COVID-19, in Northampton County, has been reported in Pennsylvania.
Statewide, there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs, the Department of Health reported. The department also noted 2,574 patients who have tested negative.
The department’s announcement on Friday said that with commercial labs taking the role of primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
The department encourages Pennsylvania residents to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases is available at https://www.health.pa.gov.
