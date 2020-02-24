A senior citizen and her dog escaped their home uninjured in Smock Monday afternoon, officials said.
The trailer along Bolden Road was badly damaged when a fire started outside and ignited the home at about noon. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be accidental in nature, said Smock Fire Chief Tim Kelly.
"Nobody got hurt. That's our biggest thing," he said.
The woman was alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors and by her dog, he said. He said she will be unable to stay in her home. The American Red Cross was called to assist her.
"We had a lot of good help," Kelly said.
Smock Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Flatwoods, West Leisenring, North Union Township, Dunbar and Washington Township.
