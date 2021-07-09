Residents in Smithfield were under a boil water advisory for nine days due to E.coli being found in their water.
Approximately 3,000 customers with Mountain Water Association were under a boil water advisory beginning on July 1 and remained on the advisory until July 9, said Jamar Thrasher, press secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The reason for the advisory was the discovery of E.coli within the water system from a sample taken on July 1.
The customers were instructed to boil water for one minute to kill all the bacteria and other organisms in the water and letting it cool before drinking, cooking, washing dishes or brushing teeth for the water to be safe.
The presence of E.coli indicates that water may be contaminated by human or animal waste and can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. It can pose a special health risk for infants, young children and some elderly as well as people with severely compromised immune systems.
Anyone experiencing such symptoms are asked to seek medical advice.
While Thrasher had no information on whether the E.coli was in the system due to a water main break, he said there may be a sample contamination, as there was chlorine residual, and the system appeared to be working properly.
The company has increased its water treatment process and flushing the system, and samples were taken until the advisory was lifted.
He added that the company will be submitting an evaluation of cause and response.
The original notices, which were hand-delivered in mailboxes, informed customers that the boil water advisory was anticipated to be resolved by July 7, but the advisory was lifted July 9.
Thrasher said the reason for the delay was because of the July 4th holiday delaying the confirmation samples.
He added that Mountain Water Association doesn’t have a website or a reverse 911 system, but has contracted with a calling company to call all customers when the boil water advisory is lifted.
