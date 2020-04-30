No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Fayette or Greene counties by the state Department of Health on Thursday.
Across the state, 1,397 additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 45,763.
The total number of deaths from the virus statewide rose by nearly 100, to 2,292.
Other local counties saw case increases, Washington from 113 to 115; Westmoreland from 386 to 391 and Allegheny from 1,273 to 1,289.
The DOH reported eight additional deaths in Allegheny County, where 94 people have died.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a live update at 2 p.m., which can be streamed via the following links:
