For the first time since April 20, Greene County reported an additional case of COVID-19.
The county, which has the fewest cases locally, now has 26 and has continued to report no virus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The data reported Tuesday by the DOH showed no increase in Fayette County, which has 79 cases.
Washington County’s count increased from 107 to 109; Westmoreland’s from 377 to 383 and Allegheny County’s from 1,224 to 1,235.
There were 1,214 new cases reported across the state (43,264 total), and 119 additional deaths (1,716 total).
Among those were deaths reported in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. today.
It can be streamed at:
For additional information on COVID-19, including county data, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.