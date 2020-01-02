A man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in North Union Township on Wednesday, officials said.
Family members stopped at a Republic Street home to check on the couple and called for police at about 3:30 p.m., according to Fayette County 911.
The names of those who died have not yet been released by police; however, the couple was widely identified on social media as Tina Shetler-Allen and her husband Bill Allen.
Shetler-Allen’s daughter, Jennifer Gaydos, said in a Facebook post that her stepfather killed her mother.
“I can’t believe my best friend is gone,” Gaydos wrote of her mother. “Please pray for my family. I have no idea how I will move on from this.”
Family members gathered at the home Thursday, where a "Season's Greetings" banner flapped in the wind near a deflated holiday decoration.
Shetler-Allen was a recent Republican candidate for clerk of courts in Fayette County. She was involved in many community events and a member of numerous organizations.
In 2015, she spearheaded a campaign to raise funds to buy Christmas decorations for downtown Uniontown.
She hoped to raise $10,000 to purchase LED snowflakes to be mounted on lampposts downtown, and exceeded her fundraising goal.
State police have not released any details on what occurred in the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.