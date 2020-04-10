The total number of those who have died from the novel coronavirus has risen to 416 – with an additional 78 deaths reported by the state Department of Health on Friday.
The daily update included a rise in the number of cases to 19,979, from 18,228 Thursday.
Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Fayette County, bringing the case count to 49, while Greene County remained at 21 cases.
Washington County rose by three cases to 66 and Westmoreland’s cases jumped from 190 to 202.
Eighteen deaths have been reported in Allegheny County, where 788 cases have been identified.
In other statewide news related to COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf, on Friday, directed the state Department of Corrections to establish a temporary program to release between 1,500 and 1,800 inmates from prison.
The program targets inmates who are vulnerable to COVID-19 and inmates who are incarcerated for non-violent offenses.
Inmates at high risk for complications because of underlying health issues or who are 65 or older will be considered for the program if they are within 12 months of their release date.
Non-violent inmates will be considered if they are within nine months of their release date.
Eleven cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a state prison in Montgomery County.
One employee at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette has tested positive for the virus.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit health.pa.us.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will conduct an online briefing at 2 p.m. that can be accessed at:
