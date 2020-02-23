One of the many patches of breathtaking natural beauty at Ohiopyle State Park has been vandalized.
The park on Sunday morning reported on its Facebook page that the Ferncliff side of the main falls area was vandalized with spray paint this weekend. The park posted photos showing yellow, red and white graffiti over the rocks there.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the park office at 724-329-8591.
