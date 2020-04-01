One death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Fayette County, according to the state Department of Health.
It was among 11 deaths reported across the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Pennsylvania to 74.
The DOH is not releasing any information about those who have died from the virus, aside from their county of residence.
Fayette County’s number of positive cases remains listed at 14, and Greene County's number of positive cases remained at nine.
Washington County reported two additional cases, bringing its total to 35, while Westmoreland County saw its total rise by 11 to 72 cases. Allegheny County's totals rose from 325 to 356.
Across the state, nearly 1,000 new cases were reported overnight, bringing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 5,805 from 4,843 on Tuesday.
For more information on the state's case totals and other data, visit health.pa.gov.
At 3 p.m., Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual press conference.
It can be viewed at the following addresses:
