Fayette County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by one to nine as of Friday.
That case was one of the 531 new cases reported across Pennsylvania by the state Department of Health.
The state’s total now stands at 2,218 positive cases. An additional six people died, bringing the number of deaths to 22 statewide, the DOH reported.
One of Fayette County's cases was a resident at Mount Macrina Manor in North Union Township, though that person is no longer being housed in the facility, officials there noted in a Facebook post.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” officials from the skilled nursing facility wrote in a press release.
The facility restricted visitors on March 13, and prior to that had been screening visitors, residents and staff in accordance to the guidelines from regulatory agencies, the release noted.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials who have been assigned to review and guide our actions to ensure we are doing everything possible in accordance with their precaution measures,” the release stated.
Other local counties also saw a rise in numbers reported from Thursday to Friday: Greene County from three to four; Westmoreland County from 24 to 30; and Washington County from 12 to 14.
Gov Tom Wolf, Friday afternoon, expanded his stay-at-home order to Westmoreland and eight other counties, bringing the the total to 19 counties where residents are being asked to stay home, unless they must leave, until April 6.
Allegheny County, which was already subject to the order, saw the biggest increase in positive cases locally, with its total rising by 25 to 158.
The virus has now been detected in 50 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
The DOH also included a breakdown of those who have contracted COVID-19 by age:
n Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
n Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
n Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;
n 11% are aged 19-24;
n 40% are aged 25-49;
n Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
n 18% are aged 65 or older.
