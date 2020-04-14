One additional COVID-19 case was reported in Fayette County on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 58.
Greene County, meanwhile, held steady at 23 cases for the fourth consecutive daily state Department of Health report. An additional positive case was reported in Washington County, bringing the count to 70.
The state Department of Corrections, late Monday, reported three employees at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Luzerne Township have tested positive for the virus. They are among 22 DOC employees and 14 inmates with COVID-19.
All of the inmate cases are at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County.
DOH officials reported the statewide number of cases at 25,345, an uptick of 1,146 cases -- the lowest increase in new cases since April 1.
The number of COVID-19 deaths rose from 524 on Monday to 584 on Tuesday.
Among the 60 newly reported deaths are three in Allegheny County and one in Washington County.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a live update at 2 p.m. today. The briefing can be streamed at:
