One person was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Route 40 (National Pike) in Henry Clay Township Tuesday morning, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
The crash occurred near the National Trail Motel, officials said. Traffic was detoured at Dinner Bell Road in Wharton Township.
More details will be released as they become available.
