Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Connellsville man.
Keith Scott Bradshaw, 31, of Everson and Marjorie A. Jay, 37, of Connellsville were each charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping around noon before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
William Stewart, 52, was shot to death at 238 Fairview Ave. in the city between 2 and 3 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
An Amber Alert was issued around 10 a.m. for 16-year-old Damion Mickey, whom police said was missing from the home. That alert was cancelled about 30 minutes later, after Mickey was located in Chambersburg. Stewart is the boyfriend of Mickey’s mother.
The investigation is ongoing, but authorities stressed that they do not believe that there is any danger to the public.
Connellsville police have asked that anyone with information call them at 724-628-250, ext. 110.
